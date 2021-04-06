Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,096 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

