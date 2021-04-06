Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,125 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of -67.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.82.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

