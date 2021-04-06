Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,975 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.628 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

