Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 119.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,770 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.69, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.