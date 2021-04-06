Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 960 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $251.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.17. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $149.47 and a 1 year high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

