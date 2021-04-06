StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of StoneX Group worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,442 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.57. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.24. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $66.87.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.41). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $317,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,081. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

