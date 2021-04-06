StormX (STMX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $392.85 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. StormX has a total market cap of $651.31 million and approximately $392.85 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StormX has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar. One StormX coin can now be purchased for $0.0774 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00058595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.92 or 0.00663724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00075954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX (STMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,412,333,047 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

