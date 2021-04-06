STRAKS Market Capitalization Reaches $83,595.48 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. STRAKS has a total market cap of $83,595.48 and $16.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,407.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,126.20 or 0.03640312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.48 or 0.00411726 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.49 or 0.01125700 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $272.93 or 0.00467296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.11 or 0.00445338 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.74 or 0.00323146 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00031198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003505 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

