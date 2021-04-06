Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Stratasys worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stratasys by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 9.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 353,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 21,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.