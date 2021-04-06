Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.9% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 52,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,927,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 936,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $124,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.03.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

