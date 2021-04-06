Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $2.52 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Stratis has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $326.92 million and approximately $59.84 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $2.52 or 0.00004317 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019850 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 129,960,242 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stratis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.