Streamr (DATA) Market Capitalization Reaches $216.82 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 29.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $216.82 million and $240.41 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00060193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00020777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.09 or 0.00662370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00078923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00031357 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 865,750,679 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

