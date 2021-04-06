Strong Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.47 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Strong has a market cap of $19.55 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $141.37 or 0.00241826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Strong has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00074001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.74 or 0.00290361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00103917 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.38 or 0.00744765 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00030486 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,345.75 or 0.99806551 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

