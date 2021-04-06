StrongHands Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $200.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Token Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,448,678,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,035,484,136 tokens. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

