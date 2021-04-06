StrongHands Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,323.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. One StrongHands token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $1,323.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StrongHands has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000140 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,447,610,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,034,415,676 tokens. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

