Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.01

Shares of Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and traded as low as $19.00. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 226 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

About Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, trust, custodial, and agency accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD) and individual retirement accounts.

