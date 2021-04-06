Substratum (SUB) Trading 32.5% Higher Over Last Week

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $3.67 million and $24,031.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00059289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00021500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.37 or 0.00654667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00078684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00031281 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

