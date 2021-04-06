Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.16. 104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 216,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.94% and a negative net margin of 933.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,478,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,434,000. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 90,481 shares in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.