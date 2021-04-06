Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Down 4.2%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 373,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 521,714,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 price objective on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $0.40 to $0.65 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $0.73.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 7.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Sundial Growers by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Sundial Growers by 128.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 183,619 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.