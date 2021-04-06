Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Up 5.6%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s stock price shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.27 and last traded at $38.93. 14,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,493,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOVA. Capital One Financial began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $3,192,357.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,290.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $8,841,517.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,239 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 339,612 shares of company stock worth $16,569,908.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

