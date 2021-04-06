Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 139,589.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,142 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.18% of Sunrun worth $25,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sunrun by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,483,000 after purchasing an additional 464,712 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Sunrun by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,269.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $163,914.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 421,029 shares of company stock valued at $32,319,137. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RUN stock opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,379.34 and a beta of 2.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.