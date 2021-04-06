Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RUN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $56.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,664. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,405.85 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In related news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $3,458,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,062,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,723,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $163,914.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,029 shares of company stock valued at $32,319,137. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth $510,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $273,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 11.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 35.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.