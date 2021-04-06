Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

SHO opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. The company had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

