Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.36 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 59.2% against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $73.41 million and $5.36 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,121.51 or 0.03641784 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00030616 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,245,168 coins and its circulating supply is 312,514,351 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

