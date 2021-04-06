SureRemit 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $107,498.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. One SureRemit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $8.50 million and $107,498.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SureRemit has traded up 155.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00074815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.16 or 0.00293389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00106345 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.39 or 0.00767538 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00030299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012326 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s total supply is 746,896,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

SureRemit Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

