SureRemit (RMT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $106,028.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One SureRemit token can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $8.25 million and approximately $106,028.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SureRemit has traded 153.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00073952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.75 or 0.00273103 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00115108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.81 or 0.00761787 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,884.66 or 0.99581857 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00017550 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s total supply is 746,896,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co

Buying and Selling SureRemit

