Suretly Reaches Market Capitalization of $65,599.47 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Suretly has traded 46.1% higher against the dollar. One Suretly token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $65,599.47 and $2,983.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Suretly Profile

SUR is a token. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

