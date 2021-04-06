Suretly Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,988.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $70,812.71 and approximately $2,988.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000513 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00058068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.47 or 0.00704356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00076318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

SUR is a token. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

