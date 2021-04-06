Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.48

Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.48 and last traded at $57.97, with a volume of 49 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.25. The company has a market cap of $797.44 million, a PE ratio of 728.13, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $270,073.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $75,867.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after buying an additional 54,704 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,782,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,570,000 after buying an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 59,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 26,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

