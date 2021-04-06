SuRo Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 7,334 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 260% compared to the typical volume of 2,037 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $1,933,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,726,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,853,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 39,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $565,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,884,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,392,517.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,550. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSSS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter worth $152,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SuRo Capital in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSSS traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.98. 21,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $302.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 2.23. SuRo Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

