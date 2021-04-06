Susan C. Athey Sells 1,462 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.70. 1,941,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,473. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.42 and a twelve month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $794,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

