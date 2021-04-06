SushiSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.95 Billion (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $1.95 billion and $360.24 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $15.29 or 0.00026207 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00058915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.79 or 0.00664749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00078896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00030867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 212,277,766 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.