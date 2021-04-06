suterusu (SUTER) Price Hits $0.0130 on Top Exchanges

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $50.20 million and $1.51 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

suterusu Profile

suterusu is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

