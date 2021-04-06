SVB Leerink Cuts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $31.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price cut by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $63.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.46. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $185,836.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,507.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 over the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

