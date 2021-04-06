SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) dropped 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 19,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 256,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

In other SVF Investment Corp. 2 news, CEO Munish Varma bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Navneet Govil bought 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

There is no company description available for SVF Investment Corp 2.

