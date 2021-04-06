SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Trading Down 0.1%

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.09. 56,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 416,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

In other news, CEO Ioannis Pipilis bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Navneet Govil purchased 62,500 shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVFC)

There is no company description available for SVF Investment Corp 3.

