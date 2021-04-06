Swarm City Market Capitalization Achieves $725,356.49 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Swarm City coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $725,356.49 and $2,360.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

