Swarm Hits Market Capitalization of $10.76 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 25.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Swarm token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $10.76 million and $354,955.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 57% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00055783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00019888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.62 or 0.00677498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00075176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029831 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

Swarm Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

