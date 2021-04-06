Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF)’s stock price rose 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $511.00 and last traded at $511.00. Approximately 112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $498.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $489.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.82.

About Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF)

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

