swisspartners Ltd. Acquires New Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 135,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up 1.3% of swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PBR shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of PBR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,191,820. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $11.89.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.2859 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.63%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.