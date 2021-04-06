swisspartners Ltd. Acquires Shares of 20,191 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,000. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 4.0% of swisspartners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

Shares of BABA traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.12. The stock had a trading volume of 187,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,205,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $617.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.69. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $189.53 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

