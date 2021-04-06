swisspartners Ltd. Invests $1.08 Million in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. FLIR Systems accounts for approximately 0.9% of swisspartners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,327.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $558,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.91. 19,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,844. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average of $45.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $57.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.86.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

