swisspartners Ltd. Invests $1.40 Million in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000. Vale makes up approximately 1.2% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VALE. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,304,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,502,000 after buying an additional 159,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vale by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,568,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,138,000 after buying an additional 985,119 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,363,000 after buying an additional 7,599,558 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,270,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,659,000 after purchasing an additional 598,760 shares during the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.51.

VALE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.40. 370,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,285,336. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.75%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

