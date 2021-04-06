swisspartners Ltd. Invests $1.51 Million in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Huntington Ingalls Industries accounts for about 1.3% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 in the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.09.

HII traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.89. The company had a trading volume of 691 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $209.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

