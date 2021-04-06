swisspartners Ltd. Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)

swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. BioVie accounts for about 1.1% of swisspartners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. swisspartners Ltd. owned 0.54% of BioVie at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BioVie during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIVI traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,122. BioVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10).

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of BioVie in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

