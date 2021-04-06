swisspartners Ltd. Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.0% of swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,016,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,149,000 after purchasing an additional 156,264 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MS. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.24.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,811,503. The company has a market cap of $142.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average of $65.83. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

