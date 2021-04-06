swisspartners Ltd. Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000. Tyson Foods accounts for 1.2% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 77,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,123,000 after buying an additional 121,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.78. 16,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.29. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $78.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

