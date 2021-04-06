swisspartners Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of swisspartners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,034 shares of company stock worth $28,870,417 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,525.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,216.58.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,228.35. 16,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,130.94 and a twelve month high of $2,237.31. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,073.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,812.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

