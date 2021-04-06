swisspartners Ltd. Purchases New Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 1.4% of swisspartners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,695,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 627.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 363,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,650,000 after acquiring an additional 313,886 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 340,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after acquiring an additional 246,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,126,000 after acquiring an additional 176,216 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.86. 9,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,318. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.68.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

