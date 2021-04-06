SWYFT (SWYFTT) Achieves Market Cap of $29,418.99

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, SWYFT has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One SWYFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SWYFT has a total market capitalization of $29,418.99 and $6,830.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SWYFT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00057419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.13 or 0.00695432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00076052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00030239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

About SWYFT

SWYFT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SWYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SWYFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.